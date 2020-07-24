Bhubaneswar: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband at Kargil Slum under Airport police limits here Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shakuntala Majhi, 25, a native of Panchagan in Athagarh block of Cuttack. The accused, Muralidhar Behera, was arrested by the Airport police while he was trying to flee the city. Police sources claimed that they had tied knot in February this year.

Police have been interrogating the accused after registering a case (233/20) under section 302 of the IPC. Cops suspected that Behera killed Majhi with a sharp weapon after a heated exchange between them over some issues.