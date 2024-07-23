Redhakhole: A man killed his wife and mother-in-law with a crowbar following a heated exchange of words over a domestic dispute at Podabolanda village under Ward No-5 of this NAC in Sambalpur district Monday. The accused, Mithun Sahu, 25, surrendered before Redhakhole police carrying his 18-month-old son in his arms after committing the crime. The victims were identified as Mithun’s wife Gayatri Sahu, 22, and his mother-in-law Rukmini Sahu, 50.

Police rushed to the spot with a forensic team and started an investigation. Police said Mithun, a native of Jamudali under Athamallik police limits in neighbouring Angul district, had tied the nuptial knot with Gayatri of Podabolanda three years ago. Mithun had to migrate outside in search of jobs after their marriage. He used to visit home at times. However, there were intermittent fights between them over financial issues. His wife had alleged that he was not paying her money to meet family expenses. Gayatri and her mother were reportedly forcing him to sell off his ancestral properties at his native village and settle with them. “Gayatri and Rukmini were torturing me mentally,” Mithun revealed before police during interrogation. A bitter altercation had broken out with his wife and mother-in-law Sunday night. The two women also picked up a fight with him Monday morning. Enraged, Mithun picked up a crowbar and shoved his wife and mother-in-law to death.

Later, he took up his son in his arms and surrendered before Redhakhole police, who arrested him following a complaint filed by Gayatri’s uncle. Police seized the blood-stained crowbar used in the crime. The bodies have been kept at Redhakhole Hospital for a post-mortem that will be conducted Tuesday, Redhakhole inspector in-charge Sabitalata Sethi said.