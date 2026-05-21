Jharsuguda: A 42-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death late Tuesday night after two siblings suspected him of having an extra-marital affair with their mother at Rohidaspada (Nuapada) locality in Sarbahal under Sadar police limits in this district headquarters town, police said.

\Police arrested three accused in connection with the murder — Hitesh Rohidas, 19, his elder brother Lingaraj Rohidas, 20, alias Linga, both residents of Nuapada locality, and their alleged accomplice, Mangal Sahu, 18, of the Sarasmal area.

The accused allegedly assaulted the man with a lathi before fatally bludgeoning him with a bicycle crank.

The deceased, identified as Sundar Rohidas of Rohidaspada (Nuapada), was found critically injured at his house by police and rushed to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case (251/2026) has been registered at Jharsuguda Sadar police station, and the body was sent for postmortem.

The incident has sparked shock and unrest in the locality.

Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police GR Raghavendra said the prime accused, Hitesh Rohidas, had long suspected Sundar of having an illicit relationship with his mother.

Despite repeated warnings, Sundar allegedly did not relent, the SP added.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, the three accused allegedly entered Sundar’s house while he was asleep and attacked him with lathis.

Hitesh later repeatedly struck him on the head with the iron pedal of a bicycle crank before the trio fled, police said.

Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra, SDPO Umashankar Singh and Sadar police IIC Swapnarani Gochhayat visited the spot and launched an investigation.

A forensic team recovered the bicycle crank and other weapons allegedly used in the crime.

Further investigation is underway.