Cuttack: A man identified as Siba Sahu murdered Tuesday five members of his elder brother’s family, including two kids in Kusupur village under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district. The group murder by the accused has shocked all and sundry. Later on the Siba Sahu went to the Balichandrapur police station, confessed to his crime and surrendered. Before reaching the police station he also uploaded a video on a couple of social media platforms explain why he committed such a heinous act.

Sources said that the mass murder was a result of family feud which has been persisting for some time now.

Sources said Siba killed his elder brother Alekha, his wife and three children, including two minor boys with sharp weapon. He then locked the house from outside. Then he went to the Balichandrapur police station in Jajpur district and surrendered. Police on getting information about the murder reached the spot and launched an investigation in the presence of a magistrate.

Siba in the video said that he was being tortured by his elder brother and his family for a substantial period of time. He alleged that his elder brother had deprived him of parental property and he was forced to stay at a rented place. Siba also said that his elder brother and some of his family members had thrashed him mercilessly Monday night.

“I lost my cool after the assault on me and I decided to eliminate them,” Shiva said in the video. I have killed them and now I am going to surrender. Since I do not have money to go to the Mahanga police station I will go to the Balichandrapur PS to surrender,” Siba said in the video.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the entire village. Sources said that Siba was always in a state of depression as he could not stay in his parental place. They informed that he was always short on money and went without food on many occasions.