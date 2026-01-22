Bolangir: A 60-year-old man was beaten to death by his nephew following a domestic dispute at Tulsinagar under Town police limits here Tuesday night, police said. The deceased was identified as Jadumani Bagarti, and the accused Aju Bishi, who has been arrested. Police said Aju returned home in an intoxicated condition and began arguing with his wife. During the altercation, he allegedly assaulted his minor child.

Meanwhile, Jadumani, uncle and foster father of the accused, intervened and asked the woman and child to leave the house to avoid further violence. When Jadumani tried to pacify him, the accused allegedly lost his temper and attacked his uncle with a spade handle. A profusely bleeding Jadumani collapsed outside the house.

On being informed, Town Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter. Following the incident, police detained and later arrested Aju. A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s nephew, Jyotiprakash Bagarti.

A scientific team visited the crime scene Wednesday and collected forensic evidence. Police seized the instrument used in the assault and other materials from the spot. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saroj Kumar Upadhyay said preliminary investigation suggests the murder was triggered by a family dispute and aggravated by alcohol consumption. The body was sent for postmortem and later handed over to the family. The accused was produced before court.