New Delhi: A man Saturday fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area, where an anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said. No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 4:53 pm.

The man opened fire just behind the stage at the site where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on since over a month. The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police.

The incident happened after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir are staging protest at Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of ‘azadi’.

Hitting out at the AAP dispensation at an election rally in northwest Delhi’s Rohini, the UP CM also said that the Arvind Kejriwal government ‘supplies biryani’ to protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The firing incident comes days after a local contractor armed with a gun had come to the site and asked the people to end the protest.

It should also be stated here that a youth had fired on anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia here Thursday injuring a student.

PTI