While online shopping is convenient, it comes with its own risks. Every now and then, we come across news of online customers who receive soaps, stones and chocolates instead of what they had ordered.

In a similar bizarre incident, a man who had ordered an iPhone 13 online was shocked after he received two bards of Cadbury chocolate wrapped up in a toilet paper instead. The news has been reported from England.

The customer identified as Daniel Carroll from Leeds, England had ordered an iPhone 13 Pro Max worth Rs 1 lakh. But, he was left stunned as he only found two Cabury White Oreo Chocolate.

According to reports, Daniel had booked the order. But, his delivery was delayed by two weeks and had been put back on numerous occasions. Later, Daniel travelled to his nearest DHL warehouse in West Yorkshire to collect the parcel.

But, when he received the parcel, he was shocked to find the two chocolates and some stinking toilet roll.

“I ordered the phone December 2 through the Apple website, but due to stock the earliest day for delivery was December 17. Last Friday on the day it was due to be delivered I had several conficting updates from DHL,” Daniel was quoted as saying.

“Due to delay, I went onto the tracking and selected to have the parcel collected from their depot, and it advised it would be available for collection Saturday.”

“On Monday, I did a 24-mile-round-trip to collect the phone. When I got home, I could tell the box had been tampered with as the tape was quite loose, but because I could feel some weight I just opened it. Inside there was a cheap industrial toilet roll, which stunk, and two bars of Dairy Mil Oreo in there,” he added.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Delivery company has since said that they’re investigating the incident and have asked the sender to get a replacement out to Daniel.