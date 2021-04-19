People often spend huge amounts on their dream houses, cars or on the things they like the most. They can go any extra lengths to get things as per their desires. But, how far can you go to get your wish fulfilled?

Can you pay Rs 5.14 crore just because you liked something? Well, a man from Australia spent a whopping £500,000 (Rs 5.14 cr) extra for a property just because he liked the house number a lot.

Yes, you read it absolutely right. Though, it might sound crazy. But it is true.

The Australian man reportedly in his late 40s signed the property deal just four days after it was listed on a real estate website. Instead of paying the listing price of £2.2 million, the man forked out £2.7 million, according to a report by The Mirror.

Equipped with three bedrooms, the property is located in Australia’s Sydney. According to reports, the buyer decided to pay the extra amount for his favourite number which is 65.

The man is happy with the deal and is now excited to move to his new house with his family, reports added. Many such types of cases are often reported in India as superstitions regarding to numbers and vastu prevail here more.

In India also, people can go to any length just because of superstitious beliefs and numbers. Even many celebrities have a specific number on their cars and houses because of their beliefs. Even superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a specific number for all his cars. There are many similar cases all over India.

But, a man in a developed nation in Australia paying Rs 5.14 crore just because he liked the house number is somewhat unbelievable. But, at the end of the day, surprising things can be from anywhere irrespective of place.