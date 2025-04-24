Balasore: A 60-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for raping his daughter-in-law. Additional sessions judge, Fast Track Special courts, Anita Sahoo Wednesday convicted the father in-law on the charge committing rape against his daughter in-law and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with Rs 50,000 fine.

The court further ordered another two years of rigorous imprisonment in case the convict failed to pay the penalty amount. A case was registered in June 2023 against the accused identified as Gopinath Jena, resident of Bhoisahi village under Sadar police station following the allegation of the victim. He was tried under section 376 (2 )(f),506 and 376 (2)(n) of IPC. The court after examining 15 witnesses and 18 exhibits pronounced the judgement Wednesday.