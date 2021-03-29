Balianta: Tension gripped National Highway-316 here on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar under Dhauli police limits in Khurda district after a man was run down by a speeding car late Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Behera of Jaipur village under Dhauli police limits.

According to a source, Manoj, riding a motorcycle, was crossing the road when a speeding car hit him. Under the impact of the collision, Manoj was thrown off his motorcycle and hit the road. The car soon sped away from the spot.

Local people came rushing to the spot and rescued a profusely bleeding Manoj. They immediately shifted him to Capital Hospital here. But it was too late by then. The doctors declared him received dead.

As the news reached the village, hundreds of villagers staged a demonstration on NH-316 by putting burning tyres on the road, disrupting the traffic.

They demanded compensation for the deceased’s family.

Later, police officials, on being informed, reached the spot and pacified the angry villagers. They recovered the body for post mortem and launched a probe.

PNN