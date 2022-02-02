Baripada: A POCSO court here Wednesday sentenced a 42-year-old man to 10 years in prison for raping a six-year-old girl in Mayurbhanj district seven years ago.

Baripada POCSO Court Judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Gurubha Sardar, Special Public Prosecutor Abhina Pattnaik said.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 2 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

January 3, 2015, the girl was playing with her friends at a village in Jamda block when Sardar took her to a deserted place by luring her with a guava and raped her.

The judgement was based on the girl’s statement, medical reports and statements of 14 witnesses, the prosecution added.

