Balasore: A court in Balasore district Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for strangling his four-month-old son to death “as he did not want a child”. The judgement was pronounced by Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) Special Judge, Balasore, Biswajit Das after hearing the criminal case of abduction and murder.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Gory Baskey (35), the mother of the deceased child, said that her second husband, Dularam Baskey (37), strangled their four-month-old son as he did not want a child. The boy, who was born in October 2022, was missing from their home in Panisili village in Khaira police station area in Balasore January 14, 2023.

She said when asked about the child, Dularam had said that he had left the child in an Ashram school. However, his body was found in a nearby agricultural field January 19 in a highly decomposed state, following which the woman lodged the FIR accusing her husband of murdering their child when she was out of home. Gory had married Dularam after the death of her first husband and Dularam’s elder brother. “The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the convict and default in its payment would attract two additional months in prison,” Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said. The accused was convicted of murder after the court examined 12 witnesses and 15 exhibits, he added.