Baripada: An elderly couple sustained critical burn injuries after their son-in-law allegedly poured petrol on them and set them on fire at Naupada village under Shu liapada police limits in Mayurbhanj district late Tuesday night.

Police identified the accused as Sheikh Sagir of Raghunathpur under Bhanjapur police limits in Baripada. He had allegedly been harassing his wife, Sabana Khatun, who had been living at her parental home for the past five months.

According to police, an earlier attack by the accused May 31 had led to the registration of a case and an ongoing investigation.

Late Tuesday, Sagir allegedly returned to the village and attacked Sabana’s family.

Her parents, Sheikh Harun Ali and Suhana Bibi, suffered severe burn injuries and were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.