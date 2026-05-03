Tumudibandh: A 33-year-old man was shot dead during a hunting trip in Kandhamal district Friday afternoon, with his wife alleging that he was deliberately killed by his companions. The incident occurred in Saperi village under Belghar police limits.

The deceased was identified as Kamadeb Majhi, a native of Tuakala village under Belghar panchayat who had been living at his in-laws’ house in Saperi village after marriage. According to reports, Kamadeb, along with Lipatu Majhi and Madhusudan Majhi, went hunting with country-made firearms in the nearby Kadapana forest Friday afternoon.

During the hunt, Kamadeb was hit in the chest by a bullet allegedly fired by one of his companions, leading to his death on the spot. After the incident, the hunters accompanying him informed the villagers, who alerted the family and police.

Belghar police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to the district headquarters hospital. The deceased’s wife, Chumuki Majhi, alleged her husband was lured from home on the pretext of poaching and shot dead intentionally.