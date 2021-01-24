Berhampur: A girl continues to battle for her life after her uncle allegedly slit her throat with a sharp weapon at Banapalli village under Buguda police limits in Ganjam district Sunday.

The man attacked her over a family dispute. Meanwhile, police have detained the man.

According to a source, Dhanurdhar Nayak had a quarrel with the girl’s father Sunday morning. As their verbal duel escalated, the girl intervened and tried to pacify them.

Far from being pacified, Dhanurdhar got angry. He picked up a sharp weapon and attacked the girl. In the attack, she got her throat slit besides suffering multiple injuries.

The victim’s father alleged, “My brother picked up a quarrel with me over our family issue Sunday morning. It was when my daughter tried to pacify us that he attacked her, inflicting serious injuries.

The girl was immediately rescued and rushed to Buguda government hospital where she is battling for her life. Meanwhile, a police investigation into the incident is underway.

PNN