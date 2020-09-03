Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly slit the throats of his father and elder brother over land dispute at Ganesh Bazaar in Daspalla in Nayagarh district intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police officials informed.

The victims have been identified as Harihar Sahoo and his elder son Laxmidhara Sahoo. The accused’s son has been identified as Santosh Sahoo.

After getting information from locals, Daspalla police reached the village and launched a probe. A case of attempt to murder was registered in the police station. The accused was detained for interrogation.

Sources said, accused Santosh was living with his family in Bhubaneswar. It is reported that he always had a misconception that his father has given more a greater share of their ancestral property to his elder brother Laxmidhara Sahoo.

Santosh had come to his village Wednesday evening. However, he had a heated argument with his elder brother and father over the same issue. This turned violent when Santosh in a fit of rage, attacked Laxmidhara with the help of a sharp knife. When Harihara tried to save his son, Santosh slit their (both Harihara and Laxmidhara) throats with the knife.

Both Harihar and Laxmidhara were first rushed to Daspalla community health centre and later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar when their health condition worsened.

PNN