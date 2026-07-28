Patnagarh: A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with bricks and stones by a group of assailants at Baghmund village under Laramha police limits in Balangir district.

The incident took place Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Mukunda Sahu, the only son of late Brundaban Sahu. Police arrested four accused identified as Rinkal Bariha, 25, Sameer Bariha, 19, Lingaraj Bariha alias Chhalu, 45, and Rohit Bariha, 21. A juvenile involved in the case has been sent to a correction home.

A murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

According to police, the attack stemmed from a dispute during the Rath Yatra celebrations. The accused allegedly intended to assault one of Mukunda’s relatives but mistook Mukunda for their target when he came out of his house.

He sustained severe head and chest injuries in the assault and was declared dead at Patnagarh Sub-divisional Hospital. Police said the accused confessed during interrogation.