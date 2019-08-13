Jharsuguda: A man was allegedly stoned to death over a monetary dispute in Ekatali under Jharsuguda police limits Monday.

The deceased was identified as Fasidul Rehman (32) of Murshidabad in West Bengal. On being informed, BTM police along with their scientific team reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

According to police, Rehman along with seven other labourers was staying at a rented accomodation in Ekatali. While five had moved out of the place, two others were residing with the contractor. An argument had ensued between the labourers and the contractor over some monetary issue which might have led to the brutal murder, it is suspected.

Reportedly, the police seized the body and sent it to a local hospital for post-mortem.

PNN