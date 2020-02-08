Pipili: A man was allegedly bludgeoned to death at Rengal village under Pipili locality in Puri district late Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kasinath Mohapatra, a resident of the same village.

The incident came to the fore after his family members spotted the body and alerted the cops.

According to the locals, Kashinath did not return home Friday night after venturing out to run some errands.

After a frantic search his family members found him dead with his head crushed with a stone inside Rengal panchayat office premise and alerted the police.

On being informed the police officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The officials have also seized the body for post mortem.

Prima facie, it has been suspected that Kasinath might have been killed over past enmity.

PNN