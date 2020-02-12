Rayagada: A man surrendered before police in Rayagada district after allegedly hacking his wife to death Wednesday. The incident took place at Katingiguda village of Halua panchayat under Sadar block in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Banai Jakaka, a resident of the same locality.

According to a police official, accused Satana Jakaka long suspected his wife to have an extramarital affair following which the couple had altercations over the issue several times in the past.

In a fit of rage, Satana allegedly killed Banai with a sharp weapon and surrendered at the police station.

Police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The body of the deceased will be handed over to the family members after postmortem, police said.

PNN