Jaleswar: A man surrendered before Raibania police in Balasore district after allegedly hacking his wife’s lover to death at Dudhiakhali village in Jaleswar locality Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Prasant Dash.

According to the police official, accused Biswamber Behera from Dudhiakhali village long suspected his wife to have an extramarital affair with Dash. The couple had altercations over the issue several times in the past.

In a fit of rage Monday, Behera allegedly killed Dash following which he surrendered at the police station. Cops along with the forensic team rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Investigation into the incident is underway.

