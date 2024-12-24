Boinda: A man was left critically injured after a bear attacked him near Hinjirida village in Kishorenagar block under Handapa forest range in Angul district Sunday. The injured was identified as Kishore Chandra Pradhan, a resident of Hinjirida village. The incident occurred when Kishore had gone to the nearby forest. A bear came out of the bushes all of a sudden and attacked him. Kishore sustained a severe wound on the head and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment after being rescued by his family members. Villagers demanded compensation for the victim.
