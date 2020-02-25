New Delhi: Finally the Delhi police have shown some activity. The man in red shirt who opened fire Monday during the clashes that took place in northeast Delhi has been identified as Shahrukh, a resident of Shahdara in the national capital. Fighting broke out between pro and anti-CAA supporters in which seven people including a police constable has been killed and over 180 persons injured. Among those hurt 70 have gunshot wounds

The 33-year-old man was first detained Tuesday and then arrested for pointing his gun at an unarmed Delhi Police officer and intimidating him. Seven others along with Shahrukh have also been booked and efforts are on to nab them.

Police turned pro-active after a video of the man surfaced. Prior to the surfacing of the clip photos of Shahrukh, brandishing his gun at various people had gone viral on the social media.

In a video from Jaffrabad area, the man in red shirt, holding a gun, was seen confronting the policeman to retreat with his hands raised before firing repeatedly into the air. As he fired, some of his associates threw stones at the policeman. An FIR was registered against him under the ‘Arms Act’ Tuesday night, the police said.

In a chilling video, shot on a mobile phone by an eyewitness standing on the roof of a nearby building, the lone officer is standing in the middle of a street as the gunman and at least six others approach him.

As Shahrukh points his gun at him, the policeman retreats, holding his hands away from his body to indicate he is unarmed. The gunman then walks right up to him and pushes him and fires in the air.

Agencies