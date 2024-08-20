Berhampur: The man who allegedly stabbed his minor cousin sister to death, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Jagannath Bihar under Bada Bazar police station area in Odisha’s Berhampur town Monday, they said.

After allegedly stabbing his cousin sister and brother, the accused (Ashutosh) suffered serious injuries in a road accident near Hinjili when he was trying to flee. He was also shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, where he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Ashutosh Panigrahy (24). Another minor boy, who was also seriously injured in the attack, was referred to Bhubaneswar due to his condition being critical, family sources said.

According to the family members, all the cousins brothers and sisters were on the first floor of the house of Ashutosh to attend a ‘shraddh’ ceremony.

After the incident, their family members with the help of the local people immediately rushed the injured minors to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

During the treatment, the minor girl succumbed to her injuries, while the minor boy was referred to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

“The cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained. We have started an investigation,” said Baba Shankar Saraf, Inspector-in-Charge, Bada Bazar police station.

PTI