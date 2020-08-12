Pune: Actress Rhea Chakraborty is in the news these days for all the wrong reasons. The glare of nationas media spotlight is firmly on Rhea Chakraborty, a development which she did not ever have during her acting her. And with her a few more are victims of abuse.

A resident of Kolhapur in Maharashtra has switched off his mobile phone for the past few days. The person has done so as he was receiving too many abusive calls from people. The callers thought that it was Rhea Chakraborty’s number.

The reason for the confusion, apparently, is that the man’s mobile number is quite similar to that of Rhea. He had been receiving at least30 to 40 abusive calls besides text messages every day, he told reporters.

Rhea is in the news after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family accused her of abetting his suicide.

“While covering Sushant Sigh Rajput’s case, a news channel flashed Rhea’s number. There is difference of only one digit between my number and hers. Suddenly I started receiving calls from unknown people,” the man said.

Most callers hurled abuse at him. The messages he received were also filled with hate. “I finally had to switch off that number,” the man added.

Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence June 14. The Patna police have registered an FIR against Rhea for alleged abetment of suicide on the basis of a complaint registered by Rajput’s parents.

Both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation are looking into the case now. Rhea has already been grilled by the agency. The probe agency has also confiscated both her mobile phones as well two laptops. Other family members including brother Showik Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty has also been interrogated by the ED officials.