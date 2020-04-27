Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has donated two crore rupees to the Mumbai Police Foundation. The actor has made the contribution keeping in mind the recent demise of Mumbai Police headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar and Sandip Surve at a time when the police is working relentlessly to maintain law and order amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Thanking the Bollywood superstar for his contribution, Mumbai Police tweeted Monday: “Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city – the men and women of Mumbai Police! #MumbaiPoliceFoundation”

Reacting to their tweet, Akshay expressed: “I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them.”

Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood celebrity to donate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund to support the government’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. He had donated a sum of Rs 25 crores end of last month.

Earlier this month, the “Mission Mangal” actor had donated Rs 3 crores to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a tough cop in “Sooryavanshi”, which is the next film in director Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama universe.