New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 59-year-old man for his alleged involvement in espionage activities and a fake passport racket operating from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, officials said Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Adil Hussaini — who also went by the names Syed Adil Hussain, Nasimuddin, and Syed Adil Hussaini — was arrested from Seemapuri in Delhi two days ago, according to police.

Investigators said Hussaini had allegedly been in contact with a foreign-based nuclear scientist and had traveled to several countries, including Pakistan. He is also accused of obtaining three identity cards of a sensitive installation using forged documents.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said Hussaini, a resident of Tata Nagar in Jamshedpur, and his brother Akhtar Hussaini are suspected of supplying sensitive information to foreign entities and of procuring multiple Indian passports using forged papers.

“The network was being operated from Jamshedpur, where fake identity cards and passports were prepared with the help of counterfeit documents,” Kushwah said.

During a search, police seized one original and two forged passports from Hussaini’s possession. He was arrested on October 26 under sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 318 (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security), and 340 (using forged documents as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Kushwah added.

Police said Akhtar Hussaini was earlier arrested by Mumbai Police. He had reportedly traveled to several Gulf countries and was also involved in obtaining the forged identity cards.

Investigating teams are verifying how many individuals may have received fake passports through the racket, officials said.

A Delhi court has remanded Adil Hussaini to seven days of police custody for further interrogation, police added.