Bhubaneswar: In a major development in cameraman Manas Swain murder case, prime accused Sarmistha Rout has confessed to the crime, police said Friday.

They saidshe confessed before the investigative officer under Section 27 of the Indian Evidence Act.

Sarmistha confessed to have kidnapped Manas from Palaspur village under Chandbali police limits in Bhadrak district along with other accused in her car February 7 morning, police said in a release.

Sarmistha said after abducting Manas, they took him to the Dayal Ashram here. There the other accused brutally assaulted Manas leading to his death.

Then February 8, they took the body to to Ranpur area in Nayagarh district and disposed it.

The group then headed towards Chandikhole and on the way disposed of the spade, gunny bag and sari Sarmistha was wearing during the assault on Manas.

