Manchester: Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar believes Manchester United are two or three signings away from challenging Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Since Alex Ferguson’s retirement after 2012-13 season, the Red Devils have failed to get closer to the title and their best in the post-Fergie era came under Jose Mourinho in the 2017-18 season where they finished second.

According to Van der Sar, Solksjaer has brought back the feel good factor at the club with some good results on the back of big-money signings.

Defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James joined at the start of the season while midfielder Bruno Fernandes joined the club in January. The Dutchman, however, believes United need two-three more signings to challenge for the title.

“The honeymoon period was great. Then they hit a rocky patch and I think the last seven, eight, nine weeks, they’ve been playing better football. The points were coming in. They had some good results against good teams also,” Van Der Sar was quoted as saying by CNN.

“Of course, for them, I hope that the league is going to resume because they probably will need those Champions League places.

“I think the main thing for them is to focus on the next season and, hopefully with two or three additions, they’ll be competitive again to Liverpool and Manchester City,” he added.

Manchester United were placed at the 5th spot in Premier League table with 45 points in 29 games before the coronavirus pandemic stopped all football across Europe.

IANS