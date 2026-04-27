Astaranga(Puri): A school-level awareness programme on mangroves and coastal ecology was held in the Devi river mouth region of Puri district, with 62 students from communities dependent on wetlands and mangroves taking part.

Hosted at Jhadling Upper Primary School and nearby institutions, the one-day programme combined classroom sessions with interactive activities. Facilitators used illustrated materials to explain mangrove growth in saline coastal zones, their specialised root systems and their role in stabilising shorelines and reducing the impact of cyclones, tidal surges and erosion.

Students were introduced to mangrove biodiversity, including fish, crabs, birds and reptiles, and their link to local livelihoods such as fishing and resource collection. Discussions also covered threats such as plastic pollution, habitat degradation and changing coastal conditions.

Soumya Ranjan Biswal, managing trustee of Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan (OPSA) and a coastal youth leader, sensitised students to the ecological and protective role of mangroves, linking conservation with community well-being.

Essay writing, drawing competitions and student presentations were part of the programme, with teachers noting active participation and improved understanding of local environmental issues.

The initiative is being implemented by OPSA in partnership with Hughes Systique Pvt. Ltd. under its corporate social responsibility support, focusing on awareness, behavioural change and community participation.

OPSA’s ongoing approach combines school engagement, community outreach and restoration activities, contributing to a growing grassroots mangrove conservation movement in the state.

The broader “Million Mangroves by 2030” mission, being advanced by OPSA in collaboration with Odia daily Dharitri and English daily Orissa POST, is moving forward through sustained CSR partnerships, public engagement and community involvement.

The initiative aims to build early environmental awareness among students in cyclone-prone coastal regions and promote community action to protect mangrove ecosystems.

PNN