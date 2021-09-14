Paralakhemundi: The dispute over territorial jurisdiction on Manikapatna village under Gangabada panchayat and Rayagada block in Gajapati district is intensifying with each passing day. On the other hand, the state government has been maintaining a stoic silence on the issue and is yet to show any promptitude, a report said.

Sources said that S Apala Raju, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister of Andhra Pradesh, visited Manikapatna village in Gajapati district Thursday, and reportedly misbehaved with some senior administrative officials. He forcibly unlocked an Anganwadi centre established by the administration of Andhra Pradesh and later sealed by the Gajapati district administration.

Raju distributed eggs among the children and even engaged in a heated argument with Gajapti officials after unlocking the centre. He directed the Andhra Police to patrol the area and keep a watch on the movements of Gajapati officials. Such blatant display of high-handedness by the Andhra minister triggered tension in the area. It prompted the Gajapati district administration to deploy a section of police force in the area to thwart any law and order situation due to the intrusion of by Andhra minister.

According to reports, Andhra Pradesh has been conspiring for the last 15 years to usurp Manikapatna village. Inhabitants of Manikapatna village, Gangabada and Kerandi panchayts alleged that the Odisha government has not been taking any steps to thwart the designs of the neighbouring state in the area. State Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra visited Gajapati district and reviewed various developmental projects. However, Mohapatra remaining tightlipped over the Manikapatna border dispute, which has sparked tension in the area.

Lack of road connectivity is the main problem in the bordering villages in Odisha. As many as 44 families belonging to tribal community inhabit the Manikapatna village. They eke out a living from cultivation, livestock farming and collection of minor forest produce.

These villagers are forced to travel through Manjusha in Andhra Pradesh and then through Garabandh village in Gajapati to avail healthcare services and to attend other works in the block headquarters of Rayagada. They often face serious difficulties while travelling through dense forests and lonesome hilly roads to reach Rayagada block headquarters. The villagers have been repeatedly demanding for construction of a road from Gangabada panchayat to the block headquarters during last 15 years but the state government is yet to pay heed to their pleas.

As a result, the villagers are being forced to travel through Manjusha of Andhra Pradesh. During elections, ministers of Andhra government, politicians and officials visited the Gangabada panchayat and lured the residents to vote for their candidates. The villagers claimed they have refused all such inducements.

They have been collecting minor forest produce from forests in Odisha but the traders from Andhra Pradesh are fleecing them. Deeply hurt, they have stopped selling the forest produce to Andhra traders. Instead, now they are selling these to local traders. This has left the Andhra traders frustrated and are unleashing tension in the area.

When contacted, Collector Lingaraj Panda said that Garabandh police is patrolling the area to thwart any law and order situation, while Odisha government will take the right steps against the alleged misbehavior of Andhra Minister.

Gajapati SP Jayram Satapathy rejected the charges of Andhra Pradesh authorities setting up a police outpost in Manikapatna village. He said that Odisha Police will soon establish an outpost in the village.