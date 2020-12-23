New Delhi: Fashion designer Manish Malhotra says it’s his passion that leads the way in whatever he takes up. After launching the first-ever haute-couture make-up range from an Indian design house, the veteran designer has now launched a full-fledged skincare range.

He says: “As a costume designer, from the very start of my career, I’ve always been integrally involved in make-up for the film characters. Skincare and make-up go hand-in-hand, and in fact, I feel I started off late.”

Manish Malhotra Skincare is based on the concept of farm to face, made with locally grown, natural ingredients from Himachal Pradesh.

In an exclusive interview with IANSlife, Manish shares more about his new venture, his journey from costume to make-p to skincare. He also speaks about the upcoming trends in the beauty and skincare industry.

Excerpts:

Q: Why did you decide to launch a skincare range?

A: During the pandemic, we came closer to mother nature than ever before. Not only did we connect with our roots but believed in our Indian heritage and skin rituals that have been tried and tested for ages. We thought to celebrate this shift in attitude through our product, which we have always stood for. From locally sourced ingredients, to supporting and encouraging local artisans, this skincare range stands true in all capacity to the ethos of Manish Malhotra.

Q: How was it formulated?

A: Products in the Manish Malhotra Luxe Artisanal Skincare Range have been formulated using traditional Indian ingredients such as amla, methi, kesar, ginger along with others. Most of the products are water-based gel formulation that automatically raises their efficiency.

Q: Tell us the specialty of your skincare range?

A: Manish Malhotra Skincare is based on the concept of farm to face. We have explored local farms of Himachal Pradesh to pursue ethically sourced, locally grown, natural ingredients that deliver unparalleled freshness and potency. The farm-to-face approach comprises home-made remedies for healthier skin. All the ingredients can be traced back to the traditional Indian households.

Q: What is the brand strategy? How does it plan to stand in the world of skincare products?

A: As a brand, we always focus on reviving Indian craftsmanship and heritage and that was the philosophy behind this range too – to revive Indian traditions of skin care. Since the range is inspired and made in India, it supports the nationwide call for #VocalforLocal. it brings the time-tested organic ingredients as a complete solution to our skincare concerns. The brand is highlighting the concept of #skinheritance – Skin rituals that have been passed on to generations comprising time tested ingredients. Encouraging people to share and continue these age-old skin care rituals is an essential part of our brand strategy.

Q: From costume to make-up to now skincare, how are you enjoying it all?

A: My passion leads the way in whatever I take up. As a costume designer, from the very start of my career, I’ve always been integrally involved in make-up for the characters. Skincare and make-up go hand-in-hand, and in fact, I feel I started off late. Manish Malhotra Beauty is the first-ever haute-couture make-up range from an Indian design house and we take pride in that, and we are leading the way with our skincare range. Personally speaking, I can’t wait to see the response of my clients and brand enthusiasts out there.

Q: What make-up trends do you see going forward?

A: Brands are now focusing on clean beauty products. This is definitely something up and coming. Consumers also prefer a brand which understands how important it is to follow a direction that doesn’t have a negative impact on the environment. Waterless products with less wasteful packaging are also an exciting innovation in the beauty industry. Beauty brands are taking an active and responsible approach in promoting environment and skin friendly products.

Q: What’s next on the cards?

A: So many things. It will be difficult to enumerate all of it over here but you will keep hearing about it in the coming months. Besides our clothing range, we are strengthening our portfolios, which are shaping to be more concrete entities in the coming year.

