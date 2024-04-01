Mumbai: The winner of celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 11, Manisha Rani, was spotted at the Mumbai airport Monday, as she jetted off to Chandigarh for the shoot of a music video.

The social media influencer was seen wearing a white crop top, pastel blue crop jacket and wide-legged blue denims.

Manisha kept her long tresses open and accessorised the look with black sunglasses, and carried a brown backpack.

Talking to the paparazzi, Manisha said: “Aaj mai ja rahi hun Chandigarh, ek music video ki shooting hai uske liye (I am going to Chandigarh for the shoot of a music video).”

However, she did not reveal the details of the project.

Manisha was also the runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. She has been a part of music videos like ‘Tinkiya’, ‘Jamna Paar’, ‘Tu Duniya Meri’, ‘Nazar Na Lage’, and ‘Baarish Ke Aane Se’.