Hyderabad: Following Sai Dharam Tej, another Tollywood actor, Manoj Manchu, has reported child abuse online and demanded action against a YouTuber for his disgusting remarks.

Naming the YouTuber, Manoj expressed his outrage, stating it was appalling and intolerable to see individuals like him using social platforms to spread abuse and hate under the guise of humour.

This behaviour is not only disgusting but also dangerous, the actor posted on X and warned the YouTuber that he would not leave him.

“Over a year ago, I reached out to him through Instagram to support women facing atrocities in AP and Telangana because he was gaining attention and had the potential to make a positive impact. Sadly, I received no response. Today, he’s making vile comments about infants,” Manoj said.

“Child safety and women’s protection must be our top priorities. Silence and inaction are not options,” he added.

Manoj tagged the chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, urging them to take ‘immediate and decisive action against such horrific behaviour to ensure it doesn’t happen again’.

It’s appalling and intolerable to see individuals like @phanumantwo using social platforms to spread abuse and hate under the guise of humour. This behaviour is not only disgusting but also dangerous. Over a year ago, I reached out to him through Instagram to support women… https://t.co/jQVlZEPqph — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) July 7, 2024

The actor also called on Texas officials and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate and take swift action, stating he has screenshots of his messages to provide to officials when needed.

The actor requested that the US embassy in India and the Indian embassy in the US to coordinate with local authorities to address this serious issue.

Earlier, Sai Dharam Tej took to X to express his outrage over the YouTuber’s comments during a live chat with friends.

“This is beyond gruesome, disgusting, and scary. Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform, doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank. Child Safety is the need of the hour,” he wrote while sharing a video of a Telugu YouTuber making inappropriate comments on a video that features a father and his daughter.

Reacting to Dharam Tej’s post, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka promised action.

Telangana Director General of Police Ravi Gupta announced on Sunday night that the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against some YouTubers regarding inappropriate comments on a child during a chat session.

The police chief said the police team was identifying the offenders and that strict action would follow.

“We are committed to protecting all citizens, especially children. Offenders misusing social media for humour will face justice,” he posted on X.