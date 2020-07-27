New Delhi: Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to file an FIR regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The BJP leader did so while wishing Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday Monday. The former Delhi BJP president pointed out that 43 days had passed since Sushant Singh Rajput has died, but no FIR was registered so far.

“Many happy returns of the Day @CMOMaharashtra Shri Uddhav Ji, on this day I request with folded hands to give justice to Sushant who died 43 days ago, but no FIR has been registered so far,” Tiwari tweeted. “I hope you will help. Please do justice to millions of SSR fans,” Tiwari added.

The Bhojpuri singer and actor, who represents Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat, said he visited Rajput’s family in Patna last month. “His father and sister requested me to take up the issue and get Sushant justice. It was really a sentimental moment for me,” informed Tiwari

Earlier, Tiwari had demanded a CBI investigation into death of the actor. Sushant was found hanging June 14 at his apartment in suburban Bandra.

“To my surprise, even 43 days after Sushant’s death, no FIR is registered in Mumbai. So the case cannot be transferred to the CBI,” Tiwari stated. “Mumbai Police should register an FIR immediately so that proper and impartial investigation could take place,” he added.

In its ongoing investigation in the case, Mumbai Police have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhat was the latest to be interrogated by the police, Monday.