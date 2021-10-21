Jharsuguda: The blood-soaked body of a man was spotted near Ib River at Budhipadar area under Sadar police limits in Jharsuguda district Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a native of Lakhisarai district in Bihar.

Local residents spotted the body and informed the police. Later, a team from Sadar police station along with a scientific team reached the spot. Later, Jharsuguda SP Bikash Chandra Dash also reached the spot to take stock on the investigation.

After recovering the body, the police sent it for postmortem. The police said they have launched an investigation and awaiting the autopsy report. SP Das said the case would soon be cracked.

According to a source in the police, preliminary investigation suggests that Kumar was shot dead. The body bore a bullet wound on its chest.

Kumar, who stayed at Kalinagar area under Orient police limits, ran a liquor shop.

The police are yet to reach a conclusion whether Kumar was murdered somewhere else and dumped near the river or was murdered in a planned manner at the spot.

