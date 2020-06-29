Binika: Just a few hours before he was to wear the groom’s attire and go to his to-be bride’s house, his body was found hanging in the jungle.

This shocking incident was reported from S Rampur Village under Dunguripali block in Sonepur district Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna Meher (41), alias Bhojraj, son of Girija Meher, a resident of Meherpada.

Prasanna’s marriage with a girl of Padmapur town in Bargarh district was fixed for Sunday. His house was full of guests and all sorts of merry making activities. He went out of his house on his bike Sunday 4am. He had not informed anyone about where he was going. As the day proceeded, family members searched for him as the auspicious time for going to the bride’s house was approaching. Despite their frantic search, he was found nowhere.

Around 10am, some locals who went to Singhijuba Reserve Forest to collect firewood spotted a man hanging from a branch of a eucalyptus tree. They immediately informed the villagers who in turn informed the police.

Reaching the spot, police brought down the body and identified it as that of Prasanna. His mobile phone and bike were also seized from the spot. After post mortem at Binika community health centre (CHC) the body was handed over to the bereaved family. Amid tears and a gloomy atmosphere, his last rites were performed Sunday evening.

Registering a case (Case No-14/20), police have launched an investigation from several angles including murder.

