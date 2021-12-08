Hyderabad: A body of a 25-year old man, who had gone missing last month, was found in a decomposed state in a overhead drinking water tank in Musheerabad area here, police said Wednesday.

The incident came to light Tuesday evening after water supply staff noticed the body when they went to clean the tank and alerted the police and it was subsequently removed and sent for post-mortem, they said.

During the course of investigation the police checked from other police stations over complaints on missing persons, and the deceased was identified as one Kishore by his family members, a police official of Musheerabad police station said.

The man had went missing last month after leaving from his house reportedly after a quarrel with some of his family members, who subsequently filed a missing complaint with the police, the official said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said it was still not clear if the man fell inside the tank or committed suicide, adding the matter was under investigation and a case of suspicious death was registered.

In the wake of the recovery of the body from the water tank, local authorities said water supply in the area was stopped even as some residents complained that there was some smell and change in the taste of water for the past several days.

A medical camp was organised in the locality, a health official said, adding so far no one complained of any health complications, though they have were advised to consume warm water.

PTI