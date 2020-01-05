Dhamnagar: A mutilated body of a man was recovered from a pond at Kanjiapal village under Dhamnagar police limits in Bhdarak district Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Purnachandra Prusty.

According to the family members, miscreants attacked Purnachandra when he was guarding his farmland Saturday night. They assaulted him with sharp weapons and beat him up mercilessly. The goons then tied the hands of Purnachandra and threw him into a pond where he drowned.

On being informed, police officials reached the spot and fished the body out of the pond and sent it for post-mortem. A hunt has been launched to nab the accused.

PNN