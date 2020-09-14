Sambalpur: In an untoward incident, the mutilated body of a man was found on the railway tracks near PC bridge in Burla Sunday afternoon.

Although, identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that the man is a native of Sambalpur area.

According to reports, some local residents spotted the body on the tracks and informed the local police about it. On being informed, the GRP personnel reached the spot and seized the body.

A motorcycle was also seized from the spot.

Local police have filed a case in this regard and launched an investigation in order to find out the exact reason behind the death.

Based on prima facie evidences, it is being suspected that the man has died by suicide, police sources informed.

The mortal remains were sent to a nearby hospital for postmortem. Details can be known after the postmortem report comes in.

PNN