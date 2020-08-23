Patna: Police recovered the body of a 45-year-old man from Karanjiapada reserve forest by the side of Kapundi-Tendera road under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Govind Poida, a resident of Nuagaon under Tendera panchayat limits here.

According to his family members, Govind left home Saturday evening and never returned. They said they had since been searching for him at every possible place. They were shocked to hear his body was found in the forest.

The family members alleged that some miscreants killed him and dumped his body in the jungle. They demanded an investigation be carried out with the help of scientific team and sniffer dog.

The villagers who first spotted the body immediately informed the police. Later Patna IIC Somnath Jena and a team reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem. The cops said they have started an investigation from murder angle. The investigation would proceed further after the arrival of a scientific team.

PNN