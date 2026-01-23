Jajpur: The torso and head of a 60-year-old man were found lying on a village road in Jajpur district Thursday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Dasaratha Behera, a resident of Matiagada village under the jurisdiction of Sukinda police station. According to reports, locals noticed the body of Dasaratha lying on the road around 100 metres away from his house Thursday morning and informed his son, who stays in his shop located in the same village.

He reached the spot and informed the police. The son told the police that he had left home after serving dinner to his father Wednesday night. Dasaratha’s other son works in neighbouring Keonjhar district. Police said the man might have been killed on the village road after he was dragged from his house. The motive behind the crime is still unclear. “We have sent the body for post-mortem and are waiting for the report,” said a senior police official. Further investigation is underway to identify those involved in the crime and determine the reason behind the killing, he added.