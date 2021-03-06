Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia singer Mantu Chhuria and melodious Asima Panda’s new music video titled ‘Rasia Toka’ has been released on YouTube. While the music has been composed by famed music director Premanand, the melodious lyrics has been penned by Narmada Sahu.

The video features Suryamayee and Raj Rajesh in lead. The launching event was organised Friday in the capital city of Odisha.

Apart from singers, music director and actors involved in the video, many more popular names are associated with the music video. Renowned choreographer Girish Mohanty has choreographed and directed the song.

The editor of the video is Rajesh Dash while the cinematography has been taken care of by Pratap Rout. Both Rajesh and Pratap are best known for their works in many popular Hindi films.

Presented by NGR Mix, the graphics has been executed by Ajit Kumar Das while Ramoli has done the costume designing. The launching ceremony of the video was organised by city-based Edex Media and Communication.

NGR Mix’s Bimal Kumar Panda said when the album industry disappeared for a period, people had to wait for film songs to release. Now they have more options with YouTube. Hopes are rising for the Odia album industry too. Many new songs are being made almost every day but it is the quality that matters. The industry is obviously in a better situation than earlier and will definitely grow in future, he said.

“The listeners these days aren’t fools and they understand the difference between entertainment and vulgarity and do not shy away from giving valuable feedback on social media. I think we should learn from their comments and understand how to appreciate good songs,” he suggested.