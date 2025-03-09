Mumbai: Former beauty queen and actress Manushi Chhillar emphasises that “The world of glamour is a challenging field that requires genuine passion and commitment. You have to truly want to do it,”.

Manushi, who entered Hindi movie industry without any connections, has shared genuine advice for newcomers to approach their career choices with careful planning.

“I would never recommend leaving everything behind without a plan. If you are not from this industry and are completely new to the world of entertainment, my suggestion would be to finish your education, or have a platform like I did before you start, because it is not going to be an easy journey” she said.

Manushi will next be seen in “Maalik” starring Rajkummar Rao.The action-thriller “Maalik”, in which Rajkummar will be seen in a gangster avatar for the first time, is all set to release on June 20.

“Maalik” is directed by Pulkit, who has previously helmed “Dedh Beegha Zameen”, “Bose: Dead/Alive” and “Bhakshak”.

She then had “Tehran” with John Abraham. Made under the direction of debutant Arun Gopalan, the project also stars John Abraham as the lead, along with Neeru Bajwa, Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst, and Allon Sylvain in key roles.

“Tehran” is believed to be inspired by true events set against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. Touted to be a geopolitical thriller, the drama will offer India’s perspective on the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The film also marks Arun Gopalan’s directorial debut.

Before this, Manushi Chhillar was a part of the movies “Samrat Prithviraj”, “The Great Indian Family” and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”.

IANS