Bhubaneswar: Several people are feared trapped under debris when an under-construction building linking Terminal I and II at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here collapsed late Friday night, sources said, adding no casualties have been reported.

The structure that came crashing was being refurbished. The budget outlay for the renovation has been pegged at Rs 87.21 crore. It would have enhanced the capacity of the terminals to 3.5 million passengers per annum. The project was initiated January last year.

The mishap occurred late in the evening and there were no crowds near the structure.