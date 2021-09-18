Aul/Rajnagar: Owing to floods from Kharasrota and its distributary Kani river, nearly 50,000 people have been marooned in 10 panchayats located in low-lying areas under Aul block in Kendrapara district.

With villages waterlogged, miseries of people in 10 panchayats have compounded while communications to various parts have been disrupted.

A stretch of about one and a half km of the Manpur-Gobindapur road is under floodwaters. People are seen commuting in country boats in flood-affected villages. People in Dimiripal were marooned while roads leading to Erdang and Palimi panchayats were inundated.

Situation in Potapada and Sidhasingh panchayat have remained grim. Officials have visited flood-affected areas like Ketuapal, Dosahi, Gobindapur, Potapada and Dimiripal.

Reports from Rajnagar said, four panchyats under this block have remained cut-off from the rest of the world since Wednesday, even as floodwater is making ingress into new areas.

Many villages in Bandhapada, Ostia, Belapal and Rajpur panchayats were flooded by Brahmani river.

Communications to most parts of the block have got disrupted as many roads including MadanpurBalabhadrapur road, Ostia-Nagad road, BalisahipatanaBalichandanpur road, GobindapurTangaltaila road, SanthapadaChakibanka road and Bandhpatana-Belapal road were submerged under floodwaters.

Paddy crops and vegetables in hundreds of acres have been damaged. The block officials have taken stock of flood situation in Rajnagar. Dry food and boats have been made ready.

