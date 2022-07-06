Berhampur: Dreaded Mao leader Sabyasachi Panda, who is currently lodged in Berhampur Circle Jail, was Tuesday hospitalised for surgery in his ears at Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College & Hospital here in Ganjam district.

The Mao leader was taken to the hospital amid tight security. Panda’s lawyer said he was admitted to the ENT department of the hospital.

According to sources, Panda, currently serving life sentence, had complained of pain in his ears and teeth a few days back. After a brief consultation and a checkup in the jail hospital, the doctor advised him to undergo surgery.

A team led by ENT assistant professor Mamata Sahu conducted the surgery on Panda. While his condition is stated to be stable, he is still under observation, MKCG Superintendent Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

Panda was arrested July 18, 2014 from Big Bazaar area. Since then, he has been lodged in Berhampur Circle Jail. At least 128 cases have been registered against Panda in Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts.

“My client had complained of ear pain following which doctors in the jail advised for surgery. He was taken to MKCG amid tight security and his surgery went well. Currently, his condition is stable,” said Panda’s lawyer Deepak Patnaik.