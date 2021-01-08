Kandhamal: Security jawans Friday busted a Maoist camp and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition following an encounter with the ultras near Lengiramunda village in Chakapada block bordering Kandhamal and Ganjam districts. However, so far there has not been any report of casualties.

Kandhamal SP Vineet Agrawal informed that grenades, detonators, splinters, explosives, wires, medicine, clothes and literature were seized.

Acting on a tip-off, SOG and BSF jawans and District Voluntary Force (DVF) teams carried out the operation in the jungle.

Seeing the forces, the Maoists opened fire at the security personnel. The jawans also fired back in retaliation. The exchange of fire continued for around half an hour till the Ultras turned tail and escaped into the jungle.

Notably, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans December 19 had discovered a powerful landmine hidden near Pipalpadar area in Malkangiri district. Later, a bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the landmine averting a possible mishap.

PNN