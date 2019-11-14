Muniguda: Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) jawans Wednesday night busted a Maoist camp in Karkamarka jungle under Ambadala police limits on the Rayagada-Kalahandi border.

The jawans were tipped off about the presence of some Maoists in Karkamarka jungle. Acting on it, the jawans carried out a combing operation in the jungle and busted the camp.

It was when the jawans were searching the camp that they stumbled upon a landmine before defusing it immediately. This apart, they also seized some medicines, food items, uniforms, umbrellas, water bottles, ten polythene and some Maoist-related documents, it was learnt.

Seeing the jawans marching towards them, the Maoists had escaped into the dense forest. The jawans suspect some 10 to 12 red rebels had been staying in the camp.

Combing operation has been intensified in the area.