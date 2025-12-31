Malkangiri: Security forces have busted a Maoist dump and recovered a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on the fringes of Malkangiri district, officials said.

CRPF personnel, along with District Reserve Guard and local police, were conducting a search operation on the Kandalaparti road in Bijapur district when they detected a 5-kg IED hidden along a foot trail, a short distance from Kandalaparti.

A bomb disposal squad was called in, and the device was safely defused. The recovery is significant as people of Malkangiri and Chhattisgarh frequently travel to each other’s places, while the ultras often sneak into Malkangiri to take shelter after conducting an offensive in the neighbouring state.

During further searches in the area, security personnel recovered a Maoist dump located close to the IED site.

The cache included 20 detonator cords, wireless set batteries, mobile phone batteries and chargers, codex wire, pressure switches, Maoist fatigues, electric wires, Maoist literature, pamphlets and other materials.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said the recovery foiled a Maoist plan due to the alertness and swift action of the security forces.

He added that search operations are continuing in the region to maintain peace and security.